Indiana finished 11-5 in Central Division action and 19-22 on the road a season ago. The Pacers gave up 104.7 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

Detroit and Indiana square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won 119-110 in the previous matchup between these two teams on Oct. 23. Andre Drummond led Detroit with 32 points, 23 rebounds, three steals and four blocks, and Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

AD

AD

Pistons Injuries: Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Reggie Jackson: day to day (back), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring).

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD