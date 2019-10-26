Pittsburgh finished 44-26-12 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 21-12-8 on the road. The Penguins scored 271 total goals last season, 56 on power plays and 12 shorthanded.
In their last meeting on Oct. 18, Pittsburgh won 4-2. Patric Hornqvist recorded a team-high 3 points for the Penguins in the victory.
Stars Injuries: None listed.
Penguins Injuries: None listed.
