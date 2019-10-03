Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Buffalo Sabres at home for the season opener.

Pittsburgh finished 26-15-11 in Eastern Conference action and 23-14-4 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Penguins scored 56 power play goals on 228 power play opportunities last season.

Buffalo finished 19-25-8 in Eastern Conference play and 12-24-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Sabres recorded 378 assists on 221 total goals last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Penguins Injuries: Alex Galchenyuk: day to day (lower body).

Sabres Injuries: None listed.

