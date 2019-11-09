The Blackhawks are 1-4-1 on the road. Chicago has scored seven power-play goals, converting on 14.6% of chances.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with seven goals, adding six assists and totaling 13 points. Sidney Crosby has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 16 points, scoring five goals and registering 11 assists. Alex DeBrincat has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Kris Letang: out (lower body).

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

