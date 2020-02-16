The Red Wings are 7-13-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Detroit is last in the NHL shooting 27.4 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 17, Pittsburgh won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malkin leads the Penguins with 58 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 40 assists. Sidney Crosby has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Dylan Larkin has recorded 40 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Red Wings. Trevor Daley has totaled four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: John Marino: out (fractured cheekbone).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: day to day (upper body).

