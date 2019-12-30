The Senators are 12-11-4 in conference play. Ottawa averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has recorded 40 total points while scoring 19 goals and adding 21 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has recorded 10 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Anthony Duclair leads the Senators with 31 points, scoring 21 goals and collecting 10 assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has collected three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-2-4, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Justin Schultz: out (lower body).

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

