Philadelphia went 37-37-8 overall and 22-26-4 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Flyers scored 241 total goals last season, 40 on power plays and four shorthanded.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Penguins Injuries: None listed.
Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: out (broken finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD