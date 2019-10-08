Winnipeg Jets (1-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets travel to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh went 44-26-12 overall a season ago while going 23-14-4 at home. The Penguins scored 56 power play goals with a 24.6% success rate on power play opportunities last season.