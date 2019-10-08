Winnipeg finished 47-30-5 overall and 22-18-1 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Jets scored 270 total goals last season while collecting 458 assists.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Penguins Injuries: None listed.
Jets Injuries: Bryan Little: out (concussion).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD