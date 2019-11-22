The Devils are 4-6-2 in conference play. New Jersey has surrendered 17 power-play goals, killing 75% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Nov. 15, New Jersey won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 10 goals and has totaled 19 points. Evgeni Malkin has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Taylor Hall leads the Devils with 17 points, scoring two goals and adding 15 assists. Wayne Simmonds has scored four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-2-4, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Patric Hornqvist: day to day (lower body), Justin Schultz: out (lower body).

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

