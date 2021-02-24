The Penguins are 10-6-1 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has scored eight power-play goals, converting on 16.3% of chances.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Schultz leads the Capitals with a plus-eight in 14 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kasperi Kapanen leads the Penguins with a plus-eight in 14 games this season. Jake Guentzel has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.

