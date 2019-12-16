The Penguins are 5-6-2 on the road. Pittsburgh has scored 108 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 17.

Pittsburgh knocked off Calgary 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-eight in 35 games played this season. Sean Monahan has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 17 goals and has 36 points. Evgeni Malkin has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Flames: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Penguins: Evgeni Malkin: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

