The recovery time is expected to be 3-4 months, so it is anticipated that he will be ready for training camp in September. Hintz initially got hurt in the playoffs last summer, and the Stars have known surgery would be necessary since an MRI before the season. He still had 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 41 games.
Nill said six-time All-Star forward Tyler Seguin and goaltender Ben Bishop, who both had surgery after last offseason, should be fully ready for the next camp with extended time to get healthy. The same goes for Alexander Radulov, who played only 11 games through mid-March before core surgery.
Seguin returned to play three games late after hip and knee surgery. Bishop never played this season after two knee surgeries.
__
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports