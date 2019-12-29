Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay. Curtis McElhinney finished with 19 saves.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 37 shots for Detroit. Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings, who fell to 4-14-2 on the road.

Point snapped a 1-1 tie at 5:33 of the third period. He skated toward the net from the left corner and sent a no-look shot over the shoulder of Bernier for his team-leading 15th goal of the season.

After a scoreless first period, Tampa Bay opened the scoring at 4:10 of the second period. Detroit won a faceoff but pushed the puck back to Kevin Shattenkirk at the right point. Shattenkirk walked the blue line to the center slot area and released a wrist shot that Palat deflected past Bernier.

Fabbri pulled the Red Wings even when Filip Zadina disrupted a clearing attempt by Cedric Paquette and kept the puck in the offensive zone. Filip Hronek sent a wrist shot toward the net that Fabbri deflected under the glove of McElhinney at 17:54.

NOTES: Tampa Bay activated D Braydon Coburn off injured reserve after he missed 13 games with an undisclosed lower-body injury. … Detroit C Valtteri Filppula missed the game with an upper-body injury sustained in Saturday’s loss to the Florida Panthers. … Red Wings’ G Jonathan Bernier made his first start since leaving a game at Toronto on Dec. 21 after suffering a groin injury.

Up Next

Lightning: At Buffalo on Tuesday.

Red Wings: Host San Jose on Tuesday.

