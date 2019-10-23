Denver went 54-28 overall and 12-4 in Northwest Division play in the 2018-19 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 33 from deep.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Pau Gasol: out (foot).
Nuggets Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD