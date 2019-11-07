Portland went 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 110.5 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

