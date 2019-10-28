Portland went 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 6.7 steals, 5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Spurs Injuries: None listed.
Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Pau Gasol: out (foot).
