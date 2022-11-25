Predators-Avalanche game postponed due to water main break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Friday’s game between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed due to a water main break that has soaked the downtown arena.
Video posted by a WTVF-TV reporter shows the water puddled up on the main floor’s concourse area and the team store.
A makeup date will be announced later.
Also, a decision on whether to postpone the Predators’ home game Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets will be made later.
