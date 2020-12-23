His production picked up after the Predators hired coach John Hynes on Jan. 7. Granlund had 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in Nashville’s final 28 games.
The 28-year-old from Oulu, Finland, originally was drafted with the ninth pick overall in 2010 by Minnesota. He has 352 career points in the NHL with 35 in 79 games with Nashville.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.