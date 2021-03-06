The Predators went into Saturday’s game with Florida having lost two straight and ranked sixth in the Central Division.
Duchene has eight points in 23 games this season along with a minus-11 rating. He is under contract with Nashville for $8 million a year through the 2025-26 season.
The Predators also called up forward Mathieu Olivier and defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the taxi squad. They reassigned Michael McCarron to the taxi squad and moved forward Tanner Jeannot to AHL Chicago from the taxi squad.
