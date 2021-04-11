The NHL’s department of player safety called the head contact avoidable. McCarron will miss Nashville’s games Sunday against Dallas and Tuesday against Tampa Bay and be eligible to return Thursday against Carolina.
McCarron will forfeit $12,069 as part of the suspension. It’s the first supplemental discipline of his 74-game NHL career.
