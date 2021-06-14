The 38-year-old Rinne has 369 victories since making his debut during the 2005-06 season. The three-time NHL All-Star won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender in 2018.
His charitable work includes forming — along with former teammate Shea Weber — the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund that raises money for cancer research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Rinne also has an affiliation with Best Buddies, a nonprofit that advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Finnish player also supports Make-A-Wish and the Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s, and he has been a part of charitable initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly led a committee of senior league executives that chose the winner after each team nominated a player for the award.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports