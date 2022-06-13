Predators sign defenseman Lauzon to 4 year, $8 million deal

The Predators announced the move Monday, keeping the defenseman they got in March at the trade deadline from Seattle. General manager David Poile said they’re excited to keep Lauzon.

“Jeremy jumped right into our lineup with his physical style of play and fits the identity that we like to bring each night,” Poile said. “At just 25 years old, he’s helped us further reach our goal of getting younger, and he is thrilled about the opportunity to continue to improve and develop with our organization and in the city of Nashville.”