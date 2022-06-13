Predators sign defenseman Lauzon to 4 year, $8 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year contract worth $8 million.
Lauzon played 13 games with Nashville with a goal and a plus-3 rating, averaging 17 minutes, 6 seconds of ice time. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound defenseman had a career-high 224 hits this past season, seventh most among NHL defensemen, and blocked a career-high 63 shots.
The native of Val’d’Or, Quebec, in Canada wanted to stay in Nashville after starting his career with Boston as the 52nd overall pick in the 2015 draft.
“My teammates and the entire organization made me feel welcome from the day I arrived, and I’m looking forward to some stability and a chance to help our team that’s on the rise and is heading in the right direction,” Lauzon said.
