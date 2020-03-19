He finished with 51 points in 137 games over four years at North Dakota.
Smith was not drafted before going to North Dakota. The native of Brainerd, Minnesota, played three seasons with Predators’ prospect Grant Mismash. Smith played two years with the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.
