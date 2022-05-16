Predators sign Russian goalie Askarov to entry-level deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed Iaroslav Askarov to a three-year entry level contract, two years after making him the sixth Russian-born goalie taken in the NHL draft first round at No. 11 overall.
The 6-foot-3 right-catcher has recently represented Russia in the World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal in 2020. He earned gold in the 2019 Under-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup -- making 35 saves in the final against Canada -- and helped Russia win gold in the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.
