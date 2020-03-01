The Oilers are 18-16-5 in conference play. Edmonton leads the NHL with 56 power-play goals, led by Draisaitl with 15.
In their last meeting on Feb. 8, Edmonton won 3-2. Draisaitl totaled two goals for the Oilers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with a plus-21 in 64 games played this season. Mikael Granlund has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.
Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 39 goals and has 102 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.
Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
INJURIES: Predators: None listed.
Oilers: Mike Green: out (mcl), Kailer Yamamoto: out (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.