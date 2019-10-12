Nashville Predators (3-1-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on Nashville in Western Conference play.

Los Angeles went 31-42-9 overall and 22-23-5 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Kings recorded five shutouts last season while compiling a .900 save percentage.

Nashville finished 47-29-6 overall and 27-21-2 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Predators allowed 2.5 goals on 29.9 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Predators Injuries: Rocco Grimaldi: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

