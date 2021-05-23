He became the second goalie to make 50 or more saves in back-to-back playoff games. Curtis Joseph had 61, then 57 for St. Louis at Toronto in 1993. He also joined Jean-Sebastien Giguere (Anaheim 2003) as the only goalies to win 2 playoff games with 50 or more saves in the same season. Eight other goalies have two career playoff wins with 50 or more saves.