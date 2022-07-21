Preds sign Nino Niederreiter to 2-year, $8 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a two-year, $8 million contract in their biggest free agency move since keeping forward Filip Forsberg off the market.
The native of Switzerland won silver medals with Predators captain Roman Josi at the 2013 and 2018 World Championships. Niederreiter also played with Nashville center Ryan Johansen with the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL. Niederreiter’s best scoring season came in 2016-17 with 57 points with his 25 goals, one off Mikael Granlund, again a teammate in Nashville.
Niederreiter was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NHL draft. He made his debut with the Islanders during the 2010-11 season and wound up playing 64 games over two seasons with New York. He played six seasons with Minnesota where he scored 228 points in 434 games.
Niederreiter has played in each NHL postseason since 2014 and has 15 goals and 15 assists in 82 playoff games. He finished second with four goals in 14 games for Carolina this last postseason.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports