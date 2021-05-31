NOTES: Toronto lost a Game 7 on home ice for just the second time in their history — Wayne Gretzky’s 1993 Los Angeles Kings were the other club to pull off the feat — as Toronto fell to 11-2 all-time when leading a series 3-1. ... The Canadiens, who hadn’t faced the Leafs in the playoffs since 1979, lost the only other Game 7 between the teams in 1964 when Dave Keon’s hat trick led Toronto to a 3-1 victory at the Montreal Forum. ... The Leafs’ last series win — and the last Game 7 played between Canadian teams — was 17 years ago, 6,250 days to be exact, against Ottawa in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. ... Toronto has lost seven straight postseason series and dropped eight straight games in which it could have eliminated an opponent.