Huska appeared in 13 games with the Wolf Pack, posting a 9-4-0 record, along with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He also appeared in three games with HKM Zvolen in Slovakia in 2020-21. The 24-year-old appeared in three gamesfor Slovakia at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.
Ronning played in 18 games for Hartford, registering 10 goals and eight assists. He established AHL career-highs in several categories, including goals, assists, and points.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports