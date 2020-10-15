After becoming the first Rangers defenseman with 50-plus points since Brian Leetch in 2001-02, DeAngelo will count $4.8 million against the salary cap through 2021-22. The 2014 first-round pick from Sewell, New Jersey, has 105 points in 200 career regular-season games.
Georgiev will count $2,425,000 while backing up Igor Shesterkin after the Rangers bought out longtime face of the franchise Henrik Lundqvist. Georgiev went 17-14-2 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 34 games last season.
He has a 3.00 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 77 career NHL games, all with the Rangers. The only Bulgaria-born player in league history signed with New York as a free agent in 2017 after going undrafted.
The Rangers added veteran Keith Kinkaid in free agency early this month to give them depth in goal beyond Shesterkin and Georgiev.
