The 27-year-old set a career high last season with 59 points on 18 goals and 41 assists. Strome has 254 points in 491 career regular-season games with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers.
Extending Strome keeps intact the Rangers core that exceeded expectations last season by qualifying for the expanded NHL playoffs.
