EDMONTON, Alberta — David Pastrnak scored the winner 1:14 into overtime to give Boston a victory over Edmonton. Pastrnak was set up for the goal on a pass from David Krejci. He tucked the puck between Oilers goalie Mike Smith’s legs for his 43rd of the season. Patrice Bergeron scored his 27th goal for the Bruins, who have won four straight and are 10-1-0 in their last 11 games. Sam Gagner had a goal for the short-handed Oilers, who are expected to be without Connor McDavid for much of the month because of a leg injury.

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Pablo Reyes has been suspended 80 games under the major league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone. Reyes has become the second player in three days suspended for Boldenone and is used commonly on horses. Houston pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season on Monday.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are headed to court today in a bid to block the release of hundreds of confidential emails detailing the behind-the-scenes public relations work the team did for the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese amid its sexual abuse crisis. The request comes amid claims that the NFL team joined the Archdiocese of New Orleans in a “pattern and practice” of concealing sexual abuse — an allegation the Saints have vehemently denied.

TOKYO — Tokyo Olympic organizers say a test event scheduled for later this month is being revamped because of the fear of the spreading virus from China. It was to have involved non-Japanese athletes but now only Japanese will participate. The Olympics are to open in just over five months and planning is being jolted by the virus that has killed more than 2,000 in China. Three deaths have been reported in Japan.