Shesterkin made 40-plus saves for the fourth time in his 10th career start and extended his winning streak to seven games. The Russian rookie is 9-1 this season.
Joe Thornton scored twice, and Aaron Dell made 30 saves as the Sharks lost their third straight.
Fast gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 6:54 of the third period. Jacob Trouba’s shot from the right circle created a rebound and Fast floated a puck over Dell on his second opportunity from the side of the crease.
Fast scored his first goal of the game and 10th of the season to give the Rangers a one-goal lead. Panarin made a nifty deke, then slid a puck between Dell’s legs to set up Fast. Ryan Strome picked up the secondary assist and extended his career-high point streak to eight games.
Thornton evened the score at 1-all late in the first period, scoring on a slap shot at 17:55. Defenseman Brent Burns broke up an odd-man rush in the defensive zone before the game-tying goal. Timo Meier and Mario Ferraro assisted on the play.
The Sharks took a 2-1 lead at 13:47 of the second after Burns’ slap shot from the point bounced off the Rangers goalie and then hit Thornton’s leg before sliding into the net. It was Thornton’s first multi-goal game since Feb. 18, 2019m when he recorded a hat trick against the Boston Bruins.
Zibanejad scored for the fourth consecutive game, tying the score at 2-2 late in the second period. Panarin knocked the puck away from Evander Kane and Zibanejad capitalized. It was Panarin’s 24th multi-point game this season.
In his first appearance at Madison Square Garden since being acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, Julien Gauthier had a penalty shot late in the second period after Jacob Middleton dragged him down on a breakaway. However, Dell denied Gauthier’s backhanded attempt.
NOTES: Kane returned to the Sharks lineup after serving a three-game suspension issued by the Department of Player Safety. … Melker Karlsson did not dress and is considered day to day. … San Jose scratched defenseman Nicolas Meloche and forward Antti Suomela. … Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist did not start for the 10th straight game. ... The Rangers concluded their 10th set of back to backs this season. … New York scratched goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, forward Greg McKegg and defenseman Brendan Smith.
UP NEXT:
Sharks: Visit New York Islanders on Sunday
Rangers: Visit New York Islanders on Tuesday
___
More AP NHL: https://.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.