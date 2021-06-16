The 57-year-old Gallant, who led Canada to a gold medal at the world hockey championship in Latvia after an 0-3 start, replaces David Quinn, who was fired along with much of his staff after the Rangers missed the playoffs in a disappointing season.
New Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury made the move to dismiss Quinn and hire Gallant after he replaced president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton, who were fired days earlier with Dolan citing the need for a “change in leadership.”
Drury said Gallant’s experience and success behind the bench at several levels made him the ideal choice to lead the team.
This will be Gallant’s fourth NHL head coaching job. He previously coached Columbus, Florida and Vegas, winning the 2018 Jack Adams Award as coach of the year for leading the expansion Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final.
He was replaced midway through the 2019-20 season by Peter DeBoer, who has the Golden Knights in the semifinals against Montreal this year.
Gallant becomes the 36th head coach in franchise history. He has coached 541 career NHL games with a 270-216-4-51 record. As a player, he had 211 goals and 269 assists in 615 regular-season games in 11 seasons with Detroit and Tampa Bay.
