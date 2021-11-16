NOTES: With news earlier Tuesday that Rangers forward Sammy Blais would be lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered Sunday against the Devils, Barclay Goodrow was moved up to right wing on the top line with Zibanejad and Kreider … The Rangers scratched defensemen Jarred Tinordi and Libor Hajek plus forward Greg McKegg … Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin returned after missing six games with headaches after he was struck in the head by a puck Nov. 2 against Detroit ... Montreal scratched defensemen Sami Niku and Mattias Norlinder while Allen didn’t dress for the contest.