Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots.

The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff history to record three consecutive comeback wins in elimination games within the same series.

New York will play Carolina next. Game 1 is Wednesday. The Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Saturday night.

Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist, and Jake Guentzel and Danton Heinen also scored for the Penguins, who were ousted in the first playoff series for the fourth straight year. Tristan Jarry had 26 saves in his first game since April 14.

FLAMES 3, STARS 2, OT

CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau scored 15:09 into overtime to lift Calgary past the Dallas, giving the Flames just their second playoff series win in the last 17 years.

Gaudreau got a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Jake Oettinger, who made 64 saves for Dallas — a franchise record for the most stops in a Game 7.

The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference’s semifinal in the first postseason Battle of Alberta since 1991. The series opens Wednesday in Calgary.

Tyler Toffoli and Matthew Tkachuk scored their first goals of the series for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots and had an assist in the win.

Jamie Benn and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Stars.

