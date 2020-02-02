The Rangers have gone 14-10-2 in home games. New York serves 12.3 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

The Stars are 13-10-2 on the road. Dallas has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 18.5% of chances.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 70 points, scoring 27 goals and collecting 43 assists. Chris Kreider has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 37 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 26 assists. Jamie Benn has five goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (upper body), Miro Heiskanen: out (concussion).

