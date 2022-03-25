Jeff Carter scored Pittsburgh’s lone goal six minutes into the third.

The Rangers recovered from Tuesday’s 7-4 road loss to the Devils with a convincing performance against the Penguins, a potential first-round playoff opponent making their first visit to Madison Square Garden this season. The Rangers have won five of their last seven games and eight of 12.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPITALS 4, SABRES 3, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal and then had the decisive shootout goal, helping Washington snap a two-game skid.

Anthony Mantha and Nick Jensen also scored for the Capitals. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots through regulation and allowed one goal on three shootout attempts.

Jeff Skinner scored twice and Victor Olofsson added a goal for Buffalo, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Buffalo squandered a chance to win four straight for the first time since a 10-game winning streak in November 2018.

Dustin Tokarski stopped 37 shots through overtime, including foiling John Carlson on bang-bang chances off a two-on-one break before the overtime buzzer.

Story continues below advertisement

JETS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving Winnipeg the win over Columbus.

Advertisement

Oliver Bjorkstrand forced the extra period with a tying power-play goal for Columbus with 14 seconds left after Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey was assessed a slashing penalty.

Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Dominic Toninato scored in regulation for the Jets. Connor extended his points streak to 10 games. Eric Comrie stopped 32 shots.

Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist had the other goals for the Blue Jackets in regulation. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.

—