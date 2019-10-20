Vancouver went 35-36-11 overall and 15-20-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Canucks scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Rangers Injuries: None listed.
Canucks Injuries: None listed.
