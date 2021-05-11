Jack Eichel is reportedly unhappy with the Buffalo Sabres and could be dealt this summer. The Rangers finished 10th in scoring at 3.14 goals per game, but also struggled to score at times — getting shut out seven times, third most in the league. Adding some scoring could be attractive, but landing the star center, who is at odds with the Sabres over how to treat his injury, would be part of a blockbuster trade that would see some big names going the other way.