Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

ST. LOUIS — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, losers of eight of their last 10 games. Jordan Binnington stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Blues.

Rantanen scored 19th of the season early in OT when he pushed the rebound of a shot by Cale Makar past Binnington, completing his second hat trick of the season.

KRAKEN 5, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. — Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Seattle snapped a three-game losing streak in Florida.

Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde also scored for Seattle. Jared McCann had two assists and Martin Jones finished with 23 saves as the Kraken improved to 3-1 all-time against the Panthers — including 2-0 in Florida.

Eric Staal and Chris Tierney scored for the Panthers, who have lost two straight and three of four. Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves while starting for the second straight night with Spencer Knight out due to illness.

BLUE JACKETS 6, KINGS 5, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and Columbus won its second straight game.

Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists, and Elvis Merzilikins stopped 33 shots.

Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Adrian Kemp also had goals for the Kings, who earned a point after rallying from two two-goal deficits. Jonathan Quick finished with 20 saves.

In the extra period, Gaudreau rushed in and tipped the rebound of Laine’s shot. The goal stood after a lengthy video review.

