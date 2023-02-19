Rantanen's goal late in OT lifts Avalanche past Oilers 6-5

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen scored with 21 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Sunday.
After the Oilers iced the puck to set up a faceoff in their zone, Rantanen made them pay with his 36th goal of the season.
Edmonton lost its third straight game after regulation and its fourth in a row overall. The Oilers, who haven’t won in Denver since Dec. 11, 2018, have blown three-goal leads in consecutive games and have dropped six straight to the Avalanche.
Warren Foegele scored twice, Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist and Tyson Barrie and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell had 36 saves.
The Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second period on two goals by Foegele and Draisaitl’s 33rd of the season. Colorado got goals 4:14 apart from MacKinnon and Nichushkin to make it 3-2, but Barrie’s goal late in the period made it 4-2 heading into the third.
MacKinnon scored his second of the game and 20th of the season 26 seconds into the third period. Janmark answered at 3:58 to make it 5-3, and O’Connor made it a one-goal game at 9:30.
TRADING PLACES
Colorado swapped defensemen for Sunday’s game, with Josh Manson in and Cale Makar out. Manson didn’t make the trip to St. Louis on Saturday — a planned day off after he missed 31 games with an lower-body injury — and Makar was out Sunday after taking a hit to the head in the win over the Blues.
Makar missed three games in early February after he took a hit in the head from Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter.
KANE OUT
Edmonton scratched left-winger Evander Kane (upper-body injury) and recalled Devin Shore from Bakersfield of the AHL. Kane’s injury is considered day to day. The Oilers played with 11 forwards.
UP NEXT
Oilers: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Avalanche: At Winnipeg on Friday night.
