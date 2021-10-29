Ducks: F Rickard Rakell left Anaheim’s bench during the third period and didn’t return. Eakins had no postgame update on his condition, but said: “It’s always a little worrying when they don’t come back in the game.” ... Before the game, Anaheim assigned rookie C Mason McTavish to San Diego for a 14-day conditioning loan. The 18-year-old McTavish scored two points in his first three NHL games while becoming the youngest player in Ducks history to score a goal, but left a game in Calgary last week with a lower-body injury.