NOTES: Larkin and Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski were roommates in the South Quad dorms at the University of Michigan in 2014-15, when both were All-Big Ten first-team selections. Larkin, then 18, played one season for the Wolverines after Detroit drafted him in the first round in 2014. Werenski, then 17, was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2015. They previously won three Michigan state championships on the Belle Tire team, and moved on together to the U.S. National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, where they attended Pioneer High and had a couple of classes together.