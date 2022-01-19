Nylander’s assist on Marner’s first-period goal was the 300th of his career. ... Reaves had two goals for the first time since April 25, 2013, against Calgary while playing for St. Louis. ... Rangers F Kaapo Kakko played in his 150th career game. ... Mika Zibanejad had an assist on Fox’s second goal, extending his season-high point streak to six games. ... The Maple Leafs lost in regulation for the first time this season when tied going into the third period, falling to 4-1-2. ... The Rangers improved to 12-0-1 when tied after two.