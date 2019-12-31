Canada went 4-0 this year and outscored opponents 19-2, setting a record for fewest goals allowed in the tournament.

“It’s great for our team and our families for the Spengler Cup to end with a win and we are going to enjoy it, but it’s really all about wearing the Maple Leaf and playing hard,” said captain Maxim Noreau.

Goaltender Zach Fucale made 26 saves for his second straight shutout.

After a scoreless first period, Canada scored three power play goals in a span of 4:07 to take a commanding lead.

Noreau, forward Kevin Clark and Fucale were named to the tournament all-star team.

