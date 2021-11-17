Kennedy declined to elaborate on the terms of the deal. Sportico valued the Penguins last month at $845 million.
Former Penguins star and current part-owner Mario Lemieux and the management team will reportedly remain in place.
FSG has been looking to add another major sports franchise to its portfolio.
This spring, it brought on as an investor Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who has said he ultimately wants to own an NBA team. FSG received a reported $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners in March that valued the sports conglomerate at $7.35 billion.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports