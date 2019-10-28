Perlini was selected by the Coyotes with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft.
The Red Wings parted with defenseman Alec Regula in Monday’s deal. The 19-year-old Regula will remain with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League.
Regula, a West Bloomfield, Michigan, native, was drafted by Detroit in the third round last year.
