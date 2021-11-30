NOTES: Blidh was sidelined with an injury in the shoulder area that he sustained when he was boarded (for a penalty) by Ekman-Larsson on Sunday. … Marchand (15 goals, 20 assists in 32 games) is the leading scorer on Boston’s roster against Detroit. … Referee Marc Joannette was inadvertently tripped by Bruins D Jakub Zboril and had to be helped off the ice midway into the second period. He didn’t return. … It was the second of four regular-season meetings between the teams. Boston won the first, 5-1, on Nov. 4 at TD Garden.